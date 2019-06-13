CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 43.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,673 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in CEVA by 371.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CEVA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of CEVA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,976. The company has a market capitalization of $528.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.09 and a beta of 1.67. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.59%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

