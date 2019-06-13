Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.71

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.71 ($1.21) and last traded at A$1.73 ($1.23), with a volume of 325370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.70 ($1.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00.

Centuria Capital Group Company Profile (ASX:CNI)

Centuria Capital Group, a property funds manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, and Co-Investments segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds. The Investment Bonds Management segment manages benefit funds, which include a range of financial products, such as single and multi-premium investments.

