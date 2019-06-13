Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Stake Lessened by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 778,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,004 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $73,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 421,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,987,000 after buying an additional 96,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

CELG stock opened at $96.56 on Thursday. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

