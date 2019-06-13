Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Shares Up 20%

Canada Rare Earth Corp (CVE:LL) shares shot up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 113,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 179,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in Canada and internationally. Its products include high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Metals Inc and changed its name to Canada Rare Earth Corp.

