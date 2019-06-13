Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $144,000 Position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOCO. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 1st quarter worth $883,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,149,000 after purchasing an additional 204,526 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 67,506 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $11.27 on Thursday. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $108.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

