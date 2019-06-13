Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $108.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.53.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.28. The company had a trading volume of 372,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,158. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $248.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $202,234.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President D Keith Oden sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $3,954,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 291,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,691,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,479 shares of company stock worth $10,475,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,184,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,278,000 after purchasing an additional 408,477 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8,705.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,206,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,323,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,819,000 after purchasing an additional 647,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 148,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

