Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,794 Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,128,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,357,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,144,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,054,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 360,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares during the period.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $204,214.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $281,975.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,734.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $807,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $172.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.82 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,794 Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-acquires-shares-of-3794-deckers-outdoor-corp-nysedeck.html.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.