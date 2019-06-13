Callodine Capital Management LP Buys 103,500 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 7.6% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

In related news, COO Ornella Barra purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at $23,119,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

