BSW Wealth Partners Invests $131,000 in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 55,714.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in SunPower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in SunPower by 14.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SunPower by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on shares of SunPower and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.
Shares of SPWR stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $348.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.
See Also: Market Perform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.