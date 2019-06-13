Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.14

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.14 and last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 1010100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brown & Brown to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.7% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 456,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,093,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2,637.4% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,202,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,666,000 after purchasing an additional 525,399 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

