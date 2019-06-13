Brokerages Set Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) PT at $54.67

Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $476,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackline by 70.6% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackline during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Blackline by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackline by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Blackline during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $50.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -193.81 and a beta of 0.95. Blackline has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

