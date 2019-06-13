Brokerages Expect Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) will post sales of $28.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quest Resource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.33 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Quest Resource reported sales of $27.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Resource will report full year sales of $116.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $117.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $136.83 million, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $141.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quest Resource.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.49 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Forte sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mitchell A. Saltz sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $6,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,835 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Quest Resource worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. 13,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,397. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.53. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

