Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post $7.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $9.01 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $11.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $35.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.46 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $34.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PIRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 279,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,104. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $200.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,335 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 525,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,308 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

