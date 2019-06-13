Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Leidos posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus upped their target price on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 5,549.2% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,376,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,387 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5,498.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,142,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,900,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,898,000 after purchasing an additional 738,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 105.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,415,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,711,000 after purchasing an additional 725,477 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.25. 18,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

