Brokerages Expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $42.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 415,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,958. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.77. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 58,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $2,391,242.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,437 shares of company stock worth $5,661,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 20.5% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 100,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

