Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,077. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $793.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.