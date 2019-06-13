Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.43. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Global Payments to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $622,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 114.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 317.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 171.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $44,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.17. 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $162.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

