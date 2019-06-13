Brokerages Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 172,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Forward Air by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

