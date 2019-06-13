Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.73 Million

Brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post sales of $186.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.50 million and the highest is $188.20 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $174.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $742.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $749.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $783.75 million, with estimates ranging from $761.00 million to $797.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.00 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 25.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.08. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $121,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick A. Burrow acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $171,860 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Simmons First National by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Simmons First National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,095,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

