Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lessened by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,561 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Broadcom by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total transaction of $5,825,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $2,761,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,919 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $278.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lessened by Sit Investment Associates Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/broadcom-inc-nasdaqavgo-stake-lessened-by-sit-investment-associates-inc.html.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.