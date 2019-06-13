Bread (BRD) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00005540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Tokenomy, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Bread has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $39.80 million and $191,072.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00436594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.89 or 0.02617360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00164720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tokenomy, OKEx, Binance, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

