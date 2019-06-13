Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 351.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 21,969.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40,145,567 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 33,492,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,801,254,000 after buying an additional 1,363,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Boeing by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 995,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,068,000 after buying an additional 250,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,521,073,000 after buying an additional 245,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,540,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.97.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $347.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

