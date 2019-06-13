BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $36,000 Stake in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 418.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154,226 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 160,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 95,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 44,783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,927.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,812.42. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 7,918,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,571,199.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 446,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,631 and sold 7,990 shares valued at $50,389. Corporate insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

