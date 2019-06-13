Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NASDAQ:BRG) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NASDAQ:BRG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

