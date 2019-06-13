Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NASDAQ:BRG) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NASDAQ:BRG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.02.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Featured Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.