BlackRock Inc. Acquires 66,580 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Repligen worth $333,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 733,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 543,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $18,352,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $11,021,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 125,195 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $5,278,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.18. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $378,578.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,127.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 14,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $867,616.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,616 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $1,580,895. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

