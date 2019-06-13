BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $300.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.16 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $287.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of BJRI opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.