Bitcoin Planet Trading Down 3.4% This Week (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $7,189.00 and $34.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.01925954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078107 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00344207 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011723 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007100 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

