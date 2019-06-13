BidaskClub Lowers Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Hold

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.38. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Brian Spears sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $513,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,697.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $310,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,060.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Omnicell by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.