BidaskClub Downgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Buy

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASND. Wedbush increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,439. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 22.32, a current ratio of 22.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $133.96.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 901.89%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,692,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 489,461 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,705,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

