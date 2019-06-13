B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,894,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,665 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $70,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS opened at $22.77 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.57.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

