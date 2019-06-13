Beacon Securities Comments on AltaGas Canada Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:ACI)

AltaGas Canada Inc (TSE:ACI) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for AltaGas Canada in a research note issued on Monday, June 10th. Beacon Securities analyst L. Dunkley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for AltaGas Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded AltaGas Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

AltaGas Canada stock opened at C$23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88. AltaGas Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.06 and a 1-year high of C$24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $705.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.84.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05).

About AltaGas Canada

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

