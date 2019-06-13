Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 656.15 ($8.57).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 569.40 ($7.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 3.79. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 627.80 ($8.20).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

