Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel Sells $4,824,375.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $4,824,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $75.84 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bandwidth from $48.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bandwidth from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bandwidth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 551,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,971,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

