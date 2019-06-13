Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Position Cut by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167,308 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,052,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,854 shares during the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banc of California by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,249,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,248,000 after purchasing an additional 454,576 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,793,000. Finally, Seidman Lawrence B grew its stake in Banc of California by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 471,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 256,184 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.88. 6,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $706.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Banc of California Inc has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. DA Davidson downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

