Baltimore Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Baltimore Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,502,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

In other news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 11,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,080,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $241,262.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,146.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,705 shares of company stock worth $2,163,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

