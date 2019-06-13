B2BX (B2B) Price Tops $0.69 on Exchanges

B2BX (CURRENCY:B2B) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. B2BX has a market cap of $11.48 million and $45,171.00 worth of B2BX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B2BX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00008339 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Tidex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, B2BX has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $737.74 or 0.08907608 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00041634 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000315 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001614 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000598 BTC.

B2BX Profile

B2B is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2017. B2BX’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,589,646 tokens. The Reddit community for B2BX is /r/B2BX . The official website for B2BX is www.b2bx.exchange . B2BX’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling B2BX

B2BX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, B2BX, Tidex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B2BX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B2BX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B2BX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

