AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of AXGN opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.83. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $720.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 0.36.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 29.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David K. Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,056.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 17.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,616,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,172,000 after purchasing an additional 548,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,597,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 121,856 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 54.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 980,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,654,000 after buying an additional 343,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 8.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 470,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

