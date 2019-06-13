Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

