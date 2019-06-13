Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON AVCT opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Monday. Avacta Group has a 1-year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 51 ($0.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.80) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avacta Group will post -11.05 EPS for the current year.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.