Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) CEO Purchases $2,000,000.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.36%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Athene by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 66.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

