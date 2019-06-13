Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) CEO Purchases $2,000,000.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ATH stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.36%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.
ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.