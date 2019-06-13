ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $22,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 154.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 13.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 65.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 52,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 20,722 shares during the period. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 4,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,577. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

