Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 334.80 ($4.37).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 534 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arrow Global Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

In related news, insider Dave Sutherland acquired 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($13,001.44).

Shares of ARW stock traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 217.40 ($2.84). The stock had a trading volume of 230,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,450. Arrow Global Group has a 12-month low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $383.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.68.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.