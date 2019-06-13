Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Director Buys $81,045.00 in Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $81,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.69. 98,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 9.04%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ares Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

