Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 827.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 70,902 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.81, for a total value of $20,689,912.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $34,195,754.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,400 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $710,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,856 shares of company stock worth $46,131,542 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $296.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.36.

COO stock opened at $328.12 on Thursday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $225.62 and a 52-week high of $329.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

