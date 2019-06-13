Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

APLT opened at $10.00 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

In related news, insider Shoshana Shendelman acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 975,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,250,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,500,000.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

