Antipodes Global Investment (ASX:APL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.92

Antipodes Global Investment Company Ltd (ASX:APL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.92 ($0.65) and last traded at A$0.94 ($0.67), with a volume of 1768257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$0.94 ($0.67).

The company has a market cap of $518.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.44.

Antipodes Global Investment Company Profile (ASX:APL)

Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Antipodes Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the MSCI All Country World Net Index. Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited was formed on October 11, 2016 and is domiciled in Australia.

