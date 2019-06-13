Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 90.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,665 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Anixter International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Anixter International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Anixter International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Anixter International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anixter International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixter International alerts:

In other news, Director F Philip Handy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $184,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXE opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90. Anixter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Anixter International had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Anixter International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Anixter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/anixter-international-inc-nyseaxe-shares-sold-by-jennison-associates-llc.html.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.