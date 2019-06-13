ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CEO William B. Ridenour Sells 10,885 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $159,247.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 98.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.27.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

