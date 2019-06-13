Andra AP fonden Invests $6.79 Million in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Stock

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 140,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $293,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,321.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

LPT stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 57.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

