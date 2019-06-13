Andra AP fonden Acquires Shares of 150,000 CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBS by 4.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in CBS by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,074 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in CBS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CBS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CBS by 5.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on CBS from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

CBS stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. CBS Co. has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). CBS had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CBS Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

